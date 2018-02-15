Armen Sarkissian meets representatives of national minorities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the potential candidate of the ruling party for the upcoming presidential election in Armenia, had a meeting with representatives of national minorities in Armenia.

“I asked for this meeting to take place because I believe it is very significant. It is significant for a nation which has a big Diaspora all over the world. I myself have lived for many years with my family outside Armenia and I very well know that the community is important. Each of you, regardless of ethnicity and what passport [he or she] carries in addition to the Armenian one, must feel themselves as complete citizens of Armenia”, Armen Sarkissian told members of the coordination council of ethnic minorities’ national cultural organizations, which functions under the president’s office.

According to him, a multiethnic city and a multiethnic culture is a great wealth. Sarkissian expressed hope that he will have the chance to meet representatives of ethnic minorities in the future also.

“You are my countrymen for me and regardless of the fact if I will be president or not I don’t think our relations will end this way. Before we didn’t meet with the status of this council, but I knew many of you, and some have been my friends for many years”, he said.

Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by the Republican Party to be nominated for the upcoming presidential elections. At a January 19 meeting with incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the ruling party, Sarkissian requested a brief period of time to ponder the offer, mentioning he wants to meet with political parties, representatives of the civil society and others to make a decision.