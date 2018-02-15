Armenian winemaking products conquer int’l platforms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. New successes have already been achieved in the winemaking sector of Armenia in 2018.

With assistance of the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia 14 winemaking companies participated in the ProdExpo 25th exhibition in Moscow February 5-9.

This was the second time that Armenian companies presented their production in the largest regional annual international exhibition.

“We met with representavices of Germany, Canada, Hungary, who are interested in Armenian winemaking. I think we will have export contracts in the future”, Zaruhi Muradyan, CEO of the Foundation said.

Experts say Armenian wine will definitely have its unique place in the international market.