US ready for “short term & long term” missions in Iraq, Syria


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States is ready to carry out short term and long term missions in Iraq and Syria, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said during a press conference after the NATO ministerial council session.

“Although 98% of ISIS-controlled territories are liberated in Syria, the fight is not over yet. And we are committed to carry out short term and long term missions”, he said, TASS reports.




