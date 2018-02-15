Yerevan Hematology Center positioned as regional leader with modern equipment and methods

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Yolyan Hematology Center is a regional leader with international standards, chief pediatric hematologist of the healthcare ministry Anahit Zakaryan told a press conference.

Zakaryan says the facility has introduced flow cytometry for efficiency assessment of diagnostics and treatment.

“The cytogenetic FISH method has also been introduced for diagnosis, which enables to detect genetic problems related to blood diseases”, she said.

Hematologist Lusine Krmoyan from the center says cancer is not a verdict, moreover among children, because new methods and new equipment enable to carry out effective treatment.

“Treatment in line with international standards is carried out in Armenia and we have rather serious successes”, she said.

Doctors of the center are proud to say that 800 of their patients have fully recovered from cancer and returned to normal lifestyle.

February 15 is marked as International Childhood Cancer Day throughout the world, aiming at raising awareness and supporting sick children and their families.

According to WHO, 215,000 cancer diseases are diagnosed yearly among children under the age of 14, and 85000 cases among teenagers aged 15-19.

WHO experts say 80% of malignant tumors are treated if diagnosed early. This figure is 65-70% in Armenia.

In Armenia, 80-90 new cases are diagnosed. Experts say the prevalence indicator hasn’t changed significantly in the last 10 years.

Diagnostics and treatment of children with cancer is done at the Fanarjyan National Oncology Center, the Yolyan Hematology Center and the YSMU Muratsan Hospital Complex’s Chemotherapy Clinic (state-funded).

First Lady Rita Sargsyan, who serves as Honorary Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Give Life Benevolent Fund, has an invaluable role in the process of treatment of children with cancer. The Fund is always supporting in solving issues related to treatment of sick children, acquisition of expensive medication, and if necessary in organizing treatment both abroad and the modernized Yolyan Hematology Center in Yerevan.