Visits from Russia, Iran, Eastern Europe lead to 18,7% tourism growth in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of tourists in Armenia increased by 18,7% in 2017, state tourism committee president Zarmine Zeytuntsyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

The tourism official said the main growth was provided by Russia, Iran and Eastern European countries. “An interesting growth and dynamics is felt from China and Japan”, she added.

Zeytuntsyan added that interesting tourism events have been designed for 2018.

“Soon we will present the Russian Trace program in St. Petersburg, which is about Russian heritage in Armenia, it is a very interesting program, we plan to present it in Hermitage”, she said.