Armenia to be represented at 2018 Folklife festival in Washington D.C., USA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia allocated 49 million drams from the reserve fund to the state tourism committee for the participation in the upcoming Folklife festival in Washington, USA June 27 – July 4.

Deputy minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan said Armenia will be represented at the event under the Armenia – Creating Home idea.

“The Folklife annual festival is carried out in Washington’s national park, where numerous museums and monument complexes are located. The event is organized by the Smithsonian Institution, which has a special federal status”, the deputy minister said.

“The Armenia: Creating Home program at the 2018 Folklife Festival features two case studies offering a glimpse into Armenian culture, greatly influenced by its surroundings, heritage, and ongoing exchange with its many diasporas. Foodways presentations and artisan craft traditions tell the importance of economic and cultural sustainability in the face of change and how these practices create home—both in concept and in form”, Smithsonian Institution says on its website.