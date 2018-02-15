Potential presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian urges to vote for person, not party affiliation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the potential candidate of the ruling party for the upcoming presidential election in Armenia, says he is hopeful that in case of being nominated voters in the Parliament or outside of it will not be guided by party affiliation, but rather by the person himself.

Speaking to reporters after touring the AGBU Yerevan office, Sarkissian noted that it is a great honor for him to be offered the nomination by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan.

“I am not a nominated candidate yet. The President offered me to think, and if an agreement takes place, the Republican party of Armenia, which is led by President Sargsyan, will nominate my candidacy. But I am not a member of the Republican Party of Armenia. I am not a member of any party at all, and I hope that in the Parliament or outside of it the voting will be done for the person, regardless of what party has nominated him”, Sarkissian said.

According to him, it is wrong to polarize the society and adopt a stance that certain party affiliation candidates should be rejected solely because of the affiliation.

A reporter argued that the opposition Yelk faction of the Parliament has this kind of a stance, to which Sarkissian responded: “Yes, I know about their stance, which they clearly expressed. I didn’t go to meet them to ask and change their attitude, because their stance is principled. I went [to meet] because I believe our country needs dialogue. All organizations, structures, parties inside and outside the Parliament in our country should start a dialogue, because otherwise our society will become even more divided”, he said.