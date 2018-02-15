Sarkissian highlights national dialogue for overcoming challenges

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the potential candidate of the ruling party for the upcoming presidential election in Armenia says there is a need to start national dialogue for overcoming the challenges faced by Armenia.

Speaking to reporters after touring the AGBU Yerevan office, Sarkissian noted that Armenia is a country under blockade, with huge problems, and has a task of developing the economy and strengthening democracy, which requires national dialogue.

“And this dialogue must begin from somewhere, if it doesn’t, then we won’t be able to solve any of the problems mentioned by the society, by you, or me”, he said.

“I believe that national dialogue is very significant. It is time to speak, because challenges are so many that we can’t even imagine”, Sarkissian said.

He stressed that there is a need to strengthen democracy, efficient fight against corruption, forming fair society, reaching social justice, and eliminating the polarization of the poor and rich.

“We must become a country where poverty must be eliminated, where everyone will be able to provide for their families with a dignified job, and will have a better life. We have challenges in the education and defense sectors. We won’t be able to overcome them [challenges] is national dialogue doesn’t take place”, Sarkissian said.

He said that regardless who will be the next president, he must start this dialogue.