Macron, Trudeau confirm participation at Yerevan La Francophonie Summit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The final list of participants of the La Francophonie Summit in Yerevan is not yet clear, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The final list isn’t yet known. But, the participation of the leaders of two very important Francophone countries – France and Canada – is certain,” Kocharyan said.

In a January 24 interview to L’Express, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said that as a result of the summit “we will be able to present Armenia to the whole world”. “We will do our best for it to have great success. Take into consideration that almost half of the world’s states will be in Yerevan, mainly at the level of heads of state and heads of government,” the president said when asked what significance the summit will have for Armenia.