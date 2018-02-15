Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Armenia ranked 91st in FIFA February rating


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team has dropped in the FIFA ranking by 1 point.

FIFA released the ranking for February, where Armenia is ranked 91st – one point drop compared to the previous rating.

The top 10 remains unchanged – Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France, and Chile.

 

 




