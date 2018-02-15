Armen Sarkissian sees great range of possible solutions for existing problems in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the potential candidate of the ruling party for the upcoming presidential election in Armenia, says the list of existing problems in the country is rather long, but at the same time he argues that the list of possible solutions is also long.

Speaking to reporters after touring the AGBU Yerevan office, Sarkissian was asked whether or not he has diagnosed existing problem in Armenia and how he imagines their solution.

Sarkissian stressed that Armenia’s society is very well aware of existing problems in the country, and it isn’t needed for someone to come and diagnose them.

“Naturally, it is necessary to sum up these problems and the possibilities of their solutions, to have a specific program in various directions, beginning from democracy, fight against corruption, reforms of education system, which is very important for me, up to strengthening of the civil society”, Sarkissian said.

He noted that it is important to restore hope and faith for a better future among Armenian citizens.

Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by the Republican Party to be nominated for the upcoming presidential elections. At a meeting with incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the ruling party, Sarkissian requested a brief period of time to ponder the offer.