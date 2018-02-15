President Sargsyan holds meeting with prominent composer, conductor Krzysztof Penderecki

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting on February 15 with renowned Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki with his spouse Elżbieta Penderecka.

The prominent musician is in Armenia for the festival dedicated to his 85th birthday.

During the meeting the President noted that he is always happy to welcome them in Armenia, where Krzysztof Penderecki and his art is known and loved.

“Dear Mr. Penderecki, maestro,

“It is symbolic that events on your birthday planned worldwide for the whole year begin in Yerevan. I believe that one of the calling of great artists is bringing people together, strengthen friendship between them, and you are doing this very good”, President Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan mentioned that last year Armenia and Poland marked the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, as well as the 650th anniversary of the Armenian community of Poland.

Penderecki thanked the President for the reception and warm words and mentioned that he is very happy to see that his music is greatly popular in Armenia.

“I am very happy that the festival dedicated to my jubilee begins in Armenia. This isn’t the first time that such wonderful festivals are held in Yerevan. Indeed, the musical performance level is very high in Armenia – both in orchestras, conductors, and individual musicians. It is a big pleasure and joy for me, my wife and our family to be in Armenia. I have to stress that I feel myself a quarter Armenian, because my grandmother had Armenian origin”, he said.