‘We are monitoring the situation’ – deputy FM on US sanctions against Russian military industries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on US’ sanctioning of Russian military industries, and responded to a question whether the American sanctions can impact the Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation.

“Let’s not jump ahead of time, we are monitoring the situation, anyhow we are interested in maintaining our partnership with Russia in this area, which is one of the important components of our security”, Kocharyan said after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Asked whether consultations are held with the American side on this matter, the deputy minister said: “There is no such specific question, which is mature enough to require negotiations both with the Russian or American sides”.