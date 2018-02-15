China reports first ever human case of H7N4 bird flu

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. China has reported the first human case of the H7N4 strain of bird flu in a woman in an eastern coastal province, Reuters reported.

The case was registered in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, the Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

"The National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People's Republic of China registered on February 13, 2018 the first case of human infection with the H7N4 strain of avian flu. A 68-year-old woman was infected," the statement said.

The woman was reported to have recovered.