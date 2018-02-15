Norovirus outbreak at Winter Olympics escalates to 232 cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of norovirus cases at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics has grown up to 232, officials said.

More than 30 new patients have been hospitalized. Officials said patients do not include athletes or foreign delegation members. Earlier the number of norovirus cases was reported to be 194.

Most of the earlier cases were at a youth center where staff are housed, but the new patients are in, the main Games hubs at the South Korean Olympics.

Earlier on February 9 the outbreak of the virus prompted a quarantine, and over 1200 security guards were substituted as a precaution.

Norovirus, sometimes referred to as the winter vomiting bug, is the most common cause of gastroenteritis. Infection is characterized by diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.