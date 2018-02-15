US Defense Secretary urges Turkey to remain focused on fighting ISIS in Syria - Reuters

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of Defense James Mattis called on Turkey to remain focused on fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, Mattis made the remarks during a conversation with Turkey’s defense minister Nurettin Canikli. The meeting was held February 14 in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting.

