Government opposes opposition’s suggestion on revising excise tax rates

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The government issued a negative conclusion to a bill from the opposition Yelk faction, which suggested revising the excise tax rates of petrol, diesel fuel and pressurized natural gas, and return to the previous rates.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, finance minister Vardan Aramyan mentioned that when they were amending the Tax Code they took bold steps, significant remissions were done to create favorable conditions for businesses. According to the minister, the opposition’s proposal will lead to negative development and budget entries will reduce.

“If we have an alternative to tax an industry or consumption, it is more appropriate to tax consumption, because it is not possible to ensure economic growth otherwise”, Aramyan said.