PM tasks nature protection minister to tackle causes of environmental monitoring results

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan addressed the issue of environmental monitoring at today’s Cabinet meeting.

The PM mentioned that the nature protection ministry carries out monitoring of air, land and water pollution quarterly. “At the same time, the tests do not contain analysis regarding the recorded issues, reasons and their elimination, and no mandatory conditions and active mechanisms are defined under the legislation for reducing or solving the problems”, Karapetyan said.

The Prime Minister tasked minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan to submit proposals on carrying out analysis and studies of monitoring results.

“Upon hearing the report of the nature protection ministry, we recorded that there are communities where the ministry issues the same conclusion every year whereas it is not clear what the community official should do, the cause is not clear and has an unclear content. This means that we record something, but don’t do anything, and when the next year comes, we once again record [the issue]”, the PM said.

“Mr. Minasyan, clearly formulate the issue”, the PM told the minister.