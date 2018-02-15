Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Parliament to convene another extraordinary session after Feb. 27 sitting


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is suggesting the Speaker of Parliament to convene another extraordinary session immediately after the February 27 sessions.

The relevant decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan said the session includes legislative bills as part of the new Constitution.




