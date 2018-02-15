Prime Minister tasks improvement of Armenia’s indicators in international rankings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The current international ranking indicators of Armenia’s digital conversion are insufficient, according to PM Karen Karapetyan, which is mainly associated with the absence of necessary complete statistical data and monitoring tools.

“At the same time it is needed to expand the circle of digital tools for providing governmental services to citizens, reduce time periods and possible corruption risks”, the PM said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister tasked government officials and the Digital Armenia Foundation to design specific actions during 2 months, aimed at improving Armenia’s indicator in international digital rankings and ensuring progress, as well as to study and register within a month the governmental services which are subject to digitization.

The minister of transportation, communication and IT was tasked with supporting monitoring agencies.

The PM also suggested the national statistical service and Digital Armenia to design proposals on the e-Statistics pilot program initiation.