Transportation, IT minister holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN,FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting with Ambassador of France H.E. Jonathan Lacote, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting the sides discussed several issues relating to IT, transportation and road construction.

The minister particularly addressed the construction of the southern section of the North-South Highway Corridor. He mentioned that he will be very happy to see French road construction companies also in the tender processes of the upcoming project in the state-private sector format cooperation.

Martirosyan briefed the Ambassador on the introduction of a single transportation network in Armenia, mentioning he also expects the participation of French companies in the tender of selecting a transportation operator.

The minister addressed cooperation opportunities over the construction project of Data Center and in the sectors of cybersecurity and communications.

The Ambassador said that the high level of IT development in Armenia is noticed by French IT companies.

The minister mentioned he would be very happy to see French IT research labs in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides also discussed details of the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, due in October.