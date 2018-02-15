Nearly half of Israelis want Netanyahu to step down after corruption allegations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Nearly half of Israeli citizens say PM Benjamin Netanyahu should step down after police recommended indicting him with corruption related charges.

A local TV channel carried out a survey which showed that 48% of respondents were in favor of Netanyahu stepping down.

36% disagreed, saying the PM should remain in office, while the remaining 16% didn’t answer.

600 people took part in the survey.

Israeli police on Tuesday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery. Netanyahu called the allegations baseless and vowed to complete his fourth term in office.

One of the cases, known as Case 1000, alleged the “committing of crimes of bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the prime minister, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.”

In a detailed statement, police named Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, and Australian businessman James Packer, saying that for nearly a decade, from 2007 to 2016, they gave gifts that included champagne, cigars and jewelry to Netanyahu and his family.

The second, Case 2000, also alleged “bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the prime minister” and by the publisher of the biggest-selling Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon Mozes. The two men, police said, discussed ways of slowing the growth of a rival daily newspaper, Israel Hayom, “through legislation and other means”.

Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing, has been questioned several times by police since the start of 2017.