Central Bank president to participate in Amsterdam IMF/WB conference
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Central Bank president Arthur Javadyan will participate February 15-16 in the Netherlands/Belgium sub-group conference of the IMF and World Bank, organized by the Netherlands National Bank in Amsterdam.
The conference is titled Communication and Transparency of Central Banks.
Javadyan will meet with leaders of central banks of the countries of the group.
