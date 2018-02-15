Mkhitaryan departs for Sweden with Gunners for Ostersunds clash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal is set to play versus Sweden’s Ostersunds as part of the Europa League Round 32.

The Gunners’ recent addition Aubameyang will not make an appearance at this match due to UEFA regulations stating that a player who previously played in a club in the same season can’t play for another club.

Arsenal has already left for Sweden.

Captain of Armenia’s national football team, midfielder of Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also among the Gunners.

The match will take place February 15.