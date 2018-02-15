South Africa president steps down

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Jacob Zuma has resigned as President of South Africa, as corruption scandals drained support from his ruling African National Congress party, CNN reports.

"No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name," he said during a nationally televised political address Wednesday. "I have therefore come to the decision to resign as President of the republic with immediate effect."

The announcement came after the ANC took the extraordinary step of calling for a no-confidence vote in the leader on Wednesday, a day after it publicly demanded his resignation. After his resignation announcement, Zuma said he disagreed with the decision of his political party and that he has always been a "disciplined member of the ANC."

"As I leave I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC, the organization I have served all of my life in," Zuma said.

The 75 year old president survived multiple attempts by opposition parties to oust him during his more than eight years in power, earning him the nickname of the "Teflon president."