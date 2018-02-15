Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-02-18


LONDON, FEBUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.35% to $2141.00, copper price up by 0.81% to $7012.00, lead price up by 2.06% to $2574.00, nickel price up by 3.06% to $13660.00, tin price up by 0.70% to $21650.00, zinc price up by 1.44% to $3488.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




