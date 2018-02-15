Germany holds 8 gold medals at PyeongChang 2018
08:59, 15 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The German Olympic team continues to lead the unofficial medal count of the 23rd Winter Olympics.
Germany holds a total of 13 medals, 8 of which are gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.
Netherlands is second with 5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Norway comes next with 4 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.
2952 athletes from 92 countries are participating in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.
