Germany holds 8 gold medals at PyeongChang 2018


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The German Olympic team continues to lead the unofficial medal count of the 23rd Winter Olympics.

Germany holds a total of 13 medals, 8 of which are gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Netherlands is second with 5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Norway comes next with 4 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.

2952 athletes from 92 countries are participating in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
