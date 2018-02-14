Armenian Genocide recognizing bill voted down in Knesset

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Knesset rejected a bill sponsored by the chairman of Israeli opposition party “Yesh Atid” Yair Lapid to have Israel recognize the Armenian Genocide, in a preliminary vote Wednesday. ARMENPRESS reports, citing The Jerusalem Post, 41 parlaimentariens voted against and 28 voted in favor of the bill. “There is no reason that the Knesset, which represents a nation that went through the Holocaust, shouldn’t recognize the Armenian Genocide and have a remembrance day for it,” Lapid said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said a parliamentary delegation was sent to Yerevan to participate in the 100th anniversary event, but will not take an official stance on the matter, “in light of its complexity and diplomatic repercussions, and because it has a clear political connection.”



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein called on the government in 2015 to change its stance, and in 2016 the Knesset Education Committee recognized the genocide.

Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem Hakob Sevan has commented on the situation over the rejection of the bill in an interview with ARMENPRESS.