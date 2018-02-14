Armenia, Japan sign agreement on investment liberalization and protection

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Japan signed an agreement on February 14 on investment liberalization, encouragement and mutual protection. The signing ceremony took place at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. FM Nalbandian and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi signed the law.

Edward Nalbandian noted that last year Armenia and Japan marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The political relations of Armenia and Japan have passed a significant path of development, during which the opening of embassies in both capitals undoubtedly had a positive impact on maximal activation of relations. There is a great potential for economic cooperation between the two states, and we are ready to fully utilize it with joint efforts, ARMENPRESS reports Nalbandian saying.

He added that Armenia is the first country in the region with which Japan signs an agreement on investment encouragement and mutual protection. “We are convinced that the agreement signed today can foster the development of economic partnership between the two friendly countries”, FM Nalbandian said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi stressed that the signing of the agreement is an important stage in terms of expanding economic relations between the two countries. “This agreement is the most perfect and advanced agreement that will give new impetus to our economic relations. The signing of this agreement is a new beginning of good grounds, based on which Armenia and Japan will have numerous opportunities to expand and develop economic relations”, the Ambassador said.

He thanked Edward Nalbandian for initiating the talks over the agreement. He also thanked the official who worked on the document. “We have much to do in the future and move forward by the path of cooperation”, Eiji Taguchi said.