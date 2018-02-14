Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian tours Synopsis Armenia, expresses wish to join company’s team

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the ruling Republican Party, toured the educational center of the Synopsis Armenia company, reports Armenpress.

He was accompanied by Synopsis Armenia CEO Hovik Musayelyan and rector of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Vostanik Marukhyan.

During the tour Armen Sarkissian talked to students and employees, asked them about their future plans. After the tour the presidential candidate had a meeting with IT representatives.

“Here you first of all showed me the educational system which is perfect and impressive. I have heard a lot about Synopsis and I have heard many good things about it as a successful educational system and good example for significant success. Now I came here and saw all these personally. I am convinced that Synopsis, in the face of me, will have another friend among its numerous friends. And I hope you as well will be my friend regardless of I will be the President or not”, he said.

He expressed a wish to become a member of Synopsis Armenia team, stating that he has his small contribution to the IT field. Armen Sarkissian said he is one of the founders of the Tetris game. “If such a small contribution by me is enough to be accepted to your club, I will be very happy”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Synopsis Armenia CEO Hovik Musayelyan said Armen Sarkissian had a contribution so that the foreign leading IT companies have a desire to be presented in Armenia.



