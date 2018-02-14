Hope, faith can be restored among people step by step, says Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the Republican Party’s candidate for president in the upcoming elections, notes that the Armenian society has huge expectations regardless of who will be president of the country.

In an interview to reporters, Sarkissian stressed that the society’s expectations are different.

“A part of the society has an inertial mentality that the president is someone having vertical power and can answer to all questions. And there is another extreme, when they say that the powers of the president are limited, and he can’t do anything. There is a segment which says change is needed, and if you will be able to change anything within your powers, it will be very good. There is also a big segment that doesn’t believe in the realization of these changes, regardless who the president will be. And this is the saddest [thing] for me. I understand both the reasons and the situation. But I don’t think that it’s a reason for people to think that nothing can be done. I don’t think there are such situations in life”, he said.

As an example, Sarkissian mentioned the collapse of the Soviet Union, stressing that it was a huge empire, which had an enormous army and special services, and no one could’ve imagined that such a country wouldn’t be able to survive for at least 100-200 years.

“However, we saw that everything changed. The biggest difficulty in our country will be restoring hope and faith among people, which can be achieved step by step”, Sarkissian said.