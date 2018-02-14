Speaker Babloyan meets with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on February 14 met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on the sidelines of the working visit to Russia, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation includes MPs Hermine Naghdalyan, Artashes Geghamyan and chief of staff-secretary general of the Parliament Ara Saghatelyan. The meeting was also attended by Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.

Speaker Babloyan thanked for the warm reception and said this visit will give another impetus for the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

The Parliament Speaker highly appreciated the existing partnership between the parliaments, in this context highlighting the activity of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission between the Armenian Parliament and the Russia Federal Assembly. Ara Babloyan proposed to further intensify the cooperation of the inter-parliamentary commission and the parliamentary committees.

Babloyan welcomed the activity of Vyacheslav Volodin, as chairman of the CSTO PA, aimed at increasing the role of the structure. The officials discussed the issue of holding the CSTO PA events in Yerevan and St. Petersburg this year.

As for Russia’s proposal to hold consultation of the presidents of the parliaments of the Eurasian countries, Speaker Babloyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to hold the consultation in Armenia in 2020.

Ara Babloyan informed that the Armenian parliamentarians will participate in the observer mission during the upcoming presidential election in Russia.

Vyacheslav Volodin said the constructive dialogue between Armenia and Russia is at a high level, the parliamentary structures cooperate, the cultural and educational ties are being expanded.

After the meeting Ara Babloyan and Vyacheslav Volodin attended the opening ceremony of ‘Together’ exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-Russia diplomatic ties and the 300th anniversary of New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.