Metallica, Afghanistan National Institute of Music named 2018 Polar Music Prize laureates

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The US metal band Metallica and the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) and its founder/director Dr. Ahmad Sarmast have been named the Laureates for the 2018 Polar Music Prize, to be presented by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on June 14, Billboard reports.

The announcement was made Wednesday (Feb. 14) morning at Stockholm City Hall by Alfons Karabuda, chairman of the Polar Music Prize award committee.

Dr. Sarmast founded ANIM in Kabul in 2010 in response to that country’s civil war destruction of centuries of rich musical tradition.

The Polar Music Prize was established in 1989 by Stig “Stikkan” Anderson, a legend of Swedish pop music history. The Polar Music Prize is awarded to two recipients in order to celebrate music and break down musical barriers by bringing people together from different parts of the music world.

"We believe that our two recipients, although from very contrasting worlds, exemplify the mission of the Polar Music Prize, and that is to honour musicians and music organizations whose work has made a difference to people's lives," Marie Ledin, managing director of the award, said in a statement.