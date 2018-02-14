Ousted Saakashvili requests Kiev court to cancel deportation decision

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Odessa (Ukraine) Oblast Governor and ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was deported to Poland on February 12 from Ukraine, sent a lawsuit to a Kiev Court demanding to declare his deportation by Ukrainian authorities as illegal.

Saakashvili seeks to reach the cancellation of the deportation decision by the state migration service.

Former Odesa (Ukraine) Oblast Governor and ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was deported to Poland on February 12 from Ukraine, said during an interview in Warsaw that he intends to continue organizing rallies in Ukraine and will find a way to personally take part.

“Together with our friends we will organize mass protests in Ukraine and will remove the oligarchs from power in a peaceful way. When our number will reach a million, no one will support the Ukraine authorities. This movement will expand”, he said.

He added that he wants to see his family in the Netherlands, and later tour entire Europe and engage in politics.