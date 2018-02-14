Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 February

All customs functions to be shifted to e-platform in April


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan says he is more than certain that the process of shifting all customs functions to the electronic platform will be completed in April.

Speaking during a press briefing after touring the Ararat customs checkpoint, Harutyunyan reminded that in the beginning of the year the President has tasked to maximally accelerate the process. “It will facilitate even more the activities of our businessmen and won’t make them visit the customs house for every necessary or unnecessary occasion, but they will rather implement this process from their offices”, he said.




