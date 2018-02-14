Charles Aznavour, 93, to perform in Barcelona

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, 93, will perform live in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, Concert Studio said, reports Armenpress.

The concert will be held at the Gran Teatre del Liceu.

Aznavour is the author of 1200 songs, he has starred in 80 films, released 294 albums and performed in 94 countries of the world.