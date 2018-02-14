Armenia Speaker of Parliament attends inauguration of Together exhibition in Russia State Duma

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan, who is currently on a working visit to Moscow, Russia, participated in the inauguration of the exhibition titled Together in the State Duma on February 14.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Armenia and Russia and the 300th anniversary of the Diocese of Russia and New Nakhijevan of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The Speaker delivered remarks at the event.

“In the last quarter century, the Armenian-Russian relations are steadily developing, reaching the allied [level], which meets the vital interests and aspirations of our peoples. The cornerstone of the intergovernmental relations of our countries is the Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Aid Treaty, the 20th anniversary of which we marked in 2017”, the Speaker particularly noted.