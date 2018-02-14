Armenia participates in BIOFACH organic food expo in Germany

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. 10 Armenian producing companies are participating in the annual BIOFACH organic food exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Armenian participation is carried out with the support of the agriculture ministry, the EU and the Austrian development agency-funded Initiative of Organic Agriculture Support project.

Another 10 companies, including the Development Foundation of Armenia, will depart for the expo as visitors.

The Armenian organic-certifies production presents herbal and berry teas, oils from fruit nuts, dried fruits, juices, honey and is presented under a single pavilion called Organic Armenia.

EU Ambassador Piotr Switalski, among other officials, wished success to the Armenian producers.

“The EU believes in the development of agriculture, especially organic agriculture in Armenia”, he said.

