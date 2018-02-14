Int’l modern arts exhibition in Armenia to strengthen cultural ties with Italy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia 2018 international modern art exhibition will include all types of arts – painting, graphics, sculpting, decorative-applies arts, conceptual arts etc.

Various cultural events will be held simultaneously.

The exhibition will be held September 25 – October 25.

Culture Minister Armen Amiryan told reporters February 14 that the festival doesn’t have theme restrictions, and artists from all over the world can take part.

Ambassador of Italy to Armenia H.E. Giovanni Ricciulli said he is happy and pleased that their idea is getting realized, and it is important for two cultural countries like Armenia and Italy.

“We often speak about our past, but during the festival we will also speak about the present in the language of culture”, he said.

According to deputy foreign minister Robert Harutyunyan, Armenia will be able to presents its modern art to foreigners during the event.

“The festival coincides with the La Francophonie Days, and we expect to involve numerous guests”, he said.

Shaula International cofounder Alberto Cagliostro commented on the symbol of the exhibition, which depicts people seemingly hugging each other. He mentioned that Armenia is such a hospitable country that it takes you to its hug.

Stefano Apuccio, director of the Italian Modern Arts Foundation, said that the program was initiated as a result of cooperation between Armenia and Italy. “Two nations having centuries old history and culture, which are also cradles of Christianity”.