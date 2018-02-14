Elk causes chopper crash in Utah, USA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A helicopter has crashed in Wasatch County in Utah, according to the local Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue Facebook page, the local KUTV reported.

Two people were injured but the injuries were minor.

An elk was killed.

The crew was trying to net the elk, sedate it and fly it back to put a collar on it for further study by a biologist.

The Australian flight crew was in the process of netting a cow elk, which jumped and hit the tail rotor of the helicopter.