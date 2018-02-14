Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenia’s Pizzelli signed by Aktobe FC


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Marcos Pizzelli has been signed by Kazakh Aktobe F.C.

Pizzelli is Aktobe’s first new addition during the transfer window.

He Armenian had previously played for Aktobe in 2014-2015 – making 50 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration