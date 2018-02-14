Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

15 dead, more than 200 injured as heavy snowfalls hit Japan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. At least 15 people have died and 222 have been injured in heavy snowfalls in northern Japan and the shores of the Sea of Japan, the country’s emergency authorities said.

The 15 deaths happened in Fukui, Niigata and Toyama.

The main reason of the fatal accidents were attempts of the people to clean their rooftops, which led to the incidents.




