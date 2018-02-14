40 dead, 120+ injured in Bolivia Carnival

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. 40 people have died, another 124 were injured since the Carnival parade kicked off in Bolivia February 10, interior minister Carlos Romero said.

“We have 40 fatalities. Unfortunately, despite supervision, the number of deaths and injuries duing the carnival is high”, he said as quoted by Andina.

16 of the 40 victims were killed in traffic accidents, with another eight being killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Oruro.

The Carnival of Oruro is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years that takes place in Oruro, Bolivia. It is one of UNESCO's Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.