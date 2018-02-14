Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenia to have 14 athletes at European Shooting Championship


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented by 14 athletes at the European Shooting Championship in Gyor, Hungar, head coach Seyran Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said the team includes 5 young athletes who will compete for qualifying for the Winter Youth Olympics.

The Armenian team will depart for Gyor on February 16.

 




