Trump donates fourth-quarter salary to Transportation Dep.


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump is donating his fourth-quarter salary of 2017 to the Transportation Department, CNBC reports.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is accepting the check from the president in the amount of $100,000. The donation announced Tuesday in the White House briefing room comes a day after Trump released a plan to rebuild crumbling roads, bridges and ports.

The Transportation Department says the funds will be used for a grant program that deals with critical infrastructure projects.

The president previously donated his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Park Service and the Education Department.

 




