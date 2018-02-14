Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

South Korea to cover North expenses at Winter Olympics


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. South Korea will cover the expenses of North Korea’s participation in the 23rd Winter Olympics.

The South Korean government said the 2,86 million dollars will be allocated from the budget of the cooperation commission.

“Financial assistance will be provided to the North Korean delegation, as well as joint projects of cultural cooperation”, the South Korean government said.




