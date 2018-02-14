Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Turkish citizen apprehended after illegally crossing Armenia border


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The border guards of Russia’s federal security service stationed in Armenia have detained a Turkish citizen on the banks of river Akhuryan in Armavir Province, the border guard department told ARMENPRESS.

The Turkish citizen had illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border in an attempt to fish in the river. He was apprehended minutes after crossing the border.

The border crosser is a 23 year old man from Digor, Turkey.  He confessed in the wrongdoing.

The federal security service notified the Armenian national security and police forces about the incident.




