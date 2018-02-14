United Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Honolulu after engine blows out

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine failed en route to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, RT reports.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was flying to the Pacific island from the San Francisco International Airport in California when the incident happened. Photos captured by passengers show the exposed engine, as the plane continues flying.

"United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco called for an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate," the airline said in a statement to KTIV Island News.