Prince Henrik of Denmark dies aged 83

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prince Henrik of Denmark died at the age of 83 on February 13, the Rolay family said, ABC News reports.

The Prince died "peacefully in his sleep" at Fredensborg Castle, a statement from the royal family said, adding "Her Majesty the Queen and the two sons were at his side".

Prince Henrik sparked controversy in August 2017 when he announced he did not wish to be buried next to the Queen Margrethe, breaking a 459 years old tradition.

He said he was unhappy she had never acknowledged him as her equal.

Shortly after, the palace announced that Prince Henrik was suffering from dementia.

He formerly held the title of Prince Consort but renounced that title when he retired from his official duties in 2016.