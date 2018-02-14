Trump nominates Army cyber chief to serve as next NSA director

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. General Paul Nakasone to serve as the next director of the National Security Agency (NSA), Special Assistant to the President and Cybersecurity Coordinator Rob Joyce said on Twitter.

The nomination must yet be approved by the Senate.

Nakasone, who currently leads the Army Cyber Command, will replace outgoing NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers, who is expected to soon retire from his post. Nakasone will also helm U.S. Cyber Command in the dual-hat role, The Hill reports.